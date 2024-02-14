Russians strike residential buildings in Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two women

Aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaivka. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Facebook

The Russians struck residential buildings in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 14 February in the afternoon, killing two women.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The town [of Mykolaivka] came under fire at about 14:00. A residential building was hit."

Details: So far there is information that two women aged 62 and 74 have been killed. Moreover, one more person has been injured. Final consequences of the attack are being specified.

Background: Previously, the Russian army bombarded the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast on 14 February, injuring one person.

