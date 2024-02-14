Russians bombard Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring one person – photo
Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 11:51
The Russian army bombarded the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast on 14 February, injuring one person.
Source: Novohrodivka City Military Administration
Quote: "One person was injured and received medical assistance.
As of 07:00, 5 administrative buildings, 21 apartment buildings and a cafe were destroyed or damaged as a result of the bombardment."
Details: The aftermath in the city is being dealt with. Residents are asked to be vigilant and requested to evacuate from Donetsk Oblast.
