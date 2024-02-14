All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bombard Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring one person – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 14 February 2024, 11:51
Russians bombard Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring one person – photo
Photo: Novohrodivka City Military Administration

The Russian army bombarded the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast on 14 February, injuring one person.

Source: Novohrodivka City Military Administration

Quote: "One person was injured and received medical assistance.

Advertisement:

As of 07:00, 5 administrative buildings, 21 apartment buildings and a cafe were destroyed or damaged as a result of the bombardment."

Details: The aftermath in the city is being dealt with. Residents are asked to be vigilant and requested to evacuate from Donetsk Oblast.

 
Photo: Novohrodivka City Military Administration
 
Photo: Novohrodivka City Military Administration
 
 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warattackDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
war
Ukrainian Armed Forces explains why Russians spread fake news about strike on Selydove training ground
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals names of 141 Syrian mercenaries recruited by Russia
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on his trip to the frontlines: Situation is challenging and tense – photo
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: