Russians bombard Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring one person – photo

The Russian army bombarded the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast on 14 February, injuring one person.

Source: Novohrodivka City Military Administration

Quote: "One person was injured and received medical assistance.

As of 07:00, 5 administrative buildings, 21 apartment buildings and a cafe were destroyed or damaged as a result of the bombardment."

Details: The aftermath in the city is being dealt with. Residents are asked to be vigilant and requested to evacuate from Donetsk Oblast.

Photo: Novohrodivka City Military Administration

