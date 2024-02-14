All Sections
EU not interested in continuing transit of Russian gas through Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 17:13
Kadri Simson. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has said that the EU is not interested in extending the gas transit contract with Russians.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, met with Simson during the International Energy Agency's Ministerial Meeting in Paris.

The European Commissioner emphasised that European countries are working to fill their gas storage tanks and diversify supplies.

Quote: "A return to the usual relations with Russia is impossible. The EU is not interested in extending the gas transit contract with Russians. We have been preparing for the end of this contract for two years, since the manipulation of the gas market began, and we have alternative options to ensure the security of supply," Simson assured.

She also outlined the EU's main focus, which is to ensure maximum support for Ukraine and the early rejection of Russian gas.

In turn, Halushchenko thanked the European Commission for the most recent grant of €58 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, of which €46.4 million has already been transferred to the account. A significant portion of the corresponding contribution will be directed toward the purchase of gas turbines for Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator.

The minister also emphasised the significance of the €10 million grant granted by the European Commission for the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Subjects: EuropeRussiagas
