German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for large-scale production of defence equipment so that Europe could successfully restrain potential aggressors at the ceremony marking the construction of a new ammunition plant.

Source: Scholz quoted by ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Minding the threat from Russia, Scholz called for a significant increase in defence production in Europe at the ceremony of laying a new ammunition plant for the defence concern Rheinmetall.

According to Scholz, European partners should combine their orders to ensure the defence industry's supply security for the next several decades.

"We must move from manufacturing to mass production of armaments," the German chancellor stated.

Scholz said Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine, as well as President Vladimir Putin's openly stated imperial ambitions, pose the most serious threat to the European peace order.

"Those who want peace must be able to successfully deter aggressors," the head of the German government concluded.

Once completed and operational, the new Rheinmetall plant in Unterlüs will produce 200,000 artillery rounds per year, including for Ukraine. According to Rheinmetall, the company will invest €300 million in this facility.

Earlier, Marc Theis, retired Belgian Armed Forces General, criticised the state of defence production in Europe, arguing that it would take years to build up capacity to meet the needs of European countries and help Ukraine.

