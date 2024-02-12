All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
Olaf Scholz. Photo: Wikipedia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for large-scale production of defence equipment so that Europe could successfully restrain potential aggressors at the ceremony marking the construction of a new ammunition plant.

Source: Scholz quoted by ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Minding the threat from Russia, Scholz called for a significant increase in defence production in Europe at the ceremony of laying a new ammunition plant for the defence concern Rheinmetall.

Advertisement:

According to Scholz, European partners should combine their orders to ensure the defence industry's supply security for the next several decades.

"We must move from manufacturing to mass production of armaments," the German chancellor stated.

Scholz said Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine, as well as President Vladimir Putin's openly stated imperial ambitions, pose the most serious threat to the European peace order.

"Those who want peace must be able to successfully deter aggressors," the head of the German government concluded.

Once completed and operational, the new Rheinmetall plant in Unterlüs will produce 200,000 artillery rounds per year, including for Ukraine. According to Rheinmetall, the company will invest €300 million in this facility.

Earlier, Marc Theis, retired Belgian Armed Forces General, criticised the state of defence production in Europe, arguing that it would take years to build up capacity to meet the needs of European countries and help Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ScholzEuropeproductionweapons
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Scholz
Scholz mentions Tucker Carlson interview during meeting with Biden
Meeting between Biden and Scholz may give Ukraine "long-range capabilities" – ambassador in US
Scholz reacts to Putin's claims in Tucker Carlson interview
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: