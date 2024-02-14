All Sections
Republicans increase pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring up Ukraine aid bill

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 18:09
Mike Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Republican senators are stepping up pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson to bring a US$61 billion security aid bill for Ukraine and other allies to the House floor.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Hill

Details: Republican Senator Tom Tillis said that his fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives will face political consequences in this year's elections if they fail to pass the Senate bill supporting Ukraine and allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to turn the tide of the war.

He echoed Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's warning that lawmakers will be judged by future historians if they allow the funding package to languish for so long, which would be costly for Ukraine and could embolden US adversaries in other parts of the world.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
USA
