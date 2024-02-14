All Sections
US House of Representatives speaker threatens to curb Ukraine aid bill

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 18:53
Mike Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that a bill allocating assistance to Ukraine will not be passed under Republican leadership because it ignores border protection.

Source: Johnson at a press conference of the leadership of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives on 14 February, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Let me be clear here this morning: the Republican-lead House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Republican senators and does nothing to secure our own border." 

Details: The speaker again criticised the White House for failing to address the migration crisis at the border with Mexico, citing the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

He emphasised that much more needs to be done to protect the border, and that the Senate's action this week ignores this issue, referring to the bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Background:

  • The Senate-approved package includes US$61 billion for Ukraine to support its efforts to counter Russian aggression, US$14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and another US$4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan and to deter Chinese aggression.
  • It is not yet known whether Republicans in the House of Representatives will agree to support the bill after it is approved by the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson has criticised the text.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
