Ukrainian hauliers to protest on Ukrainian-Polish border

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 19:27
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian hauliers are planning to start a protest at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on 15 February in response to the actions of Polish farmers who block truck traffic at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: Suspilne with reference to Vitalii Kotsenko, head of the Hauliers of the Western Region public organisation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The protest is set to begin at 9:00. Kotsenko stated that the participants will record the facts of bypassing the roadblock from the Polish border side. They plan not to let in those Polish drivers who entered Ukraine bypassing the general queue.

"They (Polish protesters) let one vehicle through per hour, and it’s not even a Ukrainian vehicle but a Polish one," Kotsenko says.

He notes that the durability of the protests by Ukrainian hauliers will depend on the situation at the Polish side of the border.

Kotsenko added that the passage of regular buses would not be blocked at the Yahodyn checkpoint.

The farmers’ protests have been ongoing for many weeks, not only in Poland but throughout Europe.

The most blatant incident during the protests occurred near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, where Polish farmers spilled some grain from three Ukrainian trucks on the ground.

On 13 February, Polish farmers warned that on 20 February they would block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine, as well as driveways to railway transfer stations and sea ports.

