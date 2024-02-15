All Sections
Large-scale fire in Moscow: Izvestia Hall on fire

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 15 February 2024, 07:51
Large-scale fire in Moscow: Izvestia Hall on fire
Izvestia Hall building. Stock photo: Russian media

The Izvestia Hall building in the centre of Moscow is on fire, and a metal dome has collapsed inside.

Source: Rg.ru, RIA Novosti

Details: The fire in the administrative building of Izvestia Hall on Pushkinskaya Street has engulfed an area of 1,500 square metres. The editorial office for the newspaper Izvestia used to be located there.

The administrative building, which was undergoing reconstruction, is on fire. There may be gas cylinders in the building.

The fire is likely to have engulfed two buildings in the yard and has been assigned the third level of severity out of five.

Three of the street’s lanes are closed due to the work of emergency services. In addition, two exits from Pushkinskaya metro station are closed.

