Trump's advisers discuss possibility of bringing Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiation table – Bloomberg

Advisers to former US President Donald Trump have discussed the possibility of bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table at the beginning of Trump’s possible second term.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources

Details: One of Trump's advisers said that a promise to end US military aid could help Ukraine come to the negotiating table, while the threat of more US aid could encourage Russia to do so.

Trump's advisers, including Larry Kudlow and Robert O'Brien, have also publicly pushed for tougher sanctions against Russia's Central Bank to influence Putin.

No one is currently negotiating with Russian or Ukrainian representatives, in part because it would likely violate the Logan Act, a US law that prohibits private individuals from negotiating on behalf of the government.

Background: On 13 February, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine to freeze the war had been rejected by the United States after contacts between intermediaries, Russian sources told Reuters.

