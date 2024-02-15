All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trump's advisers discuss possibility of bringing Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiation table – Bloomberg

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 15 February 2024, 03:47
Trump's advisers discuss possibility of bringing Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiation table – Bloomberg
Donald Trump at a meeting with voters. Stock photo: Getty Images

Advisers to former US President Donald Trump have discussed the possibility of bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table at the beginning of Trump’s possible second term.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources

Details: One of Trump's advisers said that a promise to end US military aid could help Ukraine come to the negotiating table, while the threat of more US aid could encourage Russia to do so. 

Advertisement:

Trump's advisers, including Larry Kudlow and Robert O'Brien, have also publicly pushed for tougher sanctions against Russia's Central Bank to influence Putin.

No one is currently negotiating with Russian or Ukrainian representatives, in part because it would likely violate the Logan Act, a US law that prohibits private individuals from negotiating on behalf of the government.

Background: On 13 February, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine to freeze the war had been rejected by the United States after contacts between intermediaries, Russian sources told Reuters.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USARussiawarTrump
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
USA
US State Department reacts to destruction of Tsezar Kunikov with praise for Ukrainian creativity
"Threat to US national security" relates to Russia's possible launch of nuclear weapons into space
Without US help, Ukrainians are running out of ammunition on front line – Biden's adviser
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: