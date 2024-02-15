Ukrainians kill 950 Russian occupiers and destroy 54 artillery systems and 1 ship in one day

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone (14 February), the Defence Forces killed 950 Russian occupiers and destroyed 47 armoured combat vehicles, 9 tanks and 1 vessel of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 399,090 (+950) military personnel;

6,442 (+9) tanks;

12,090 (+47) armoured combat vehicles;

9,620 (+54) artillery systems;

984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

671 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,404 (+33) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,882 (+0) cruise missiles;

25 (+1) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,691 (+29) vehicles and tankers;

1,524 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that DIU drones had struck the Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov in the Black Sea on the morning of 14 February.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed reports about the destruction of the Tsezar Kunikov.

DIU reported that the Tsezar Kunikov had been sunk with the help of Magura V5 unmanned surface drones.

