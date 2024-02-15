Putin claims it will be better for Russia if Biden wins US election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is the best choice for the US presidency for Moscow.

Source: Putin in an interview with the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company

Details: Putin was asked: "Who is better for us [Russians] – Biden or Trump?"

Quote from Putin: "Biden. He is a more experienced person, he is predictable, and he is a politician of the old formation. But we will work with any US leader who is trusted by the American people."

More details: Putin was also asked how he felt about reports about Biden's health. According to Putin, this is due, in particular, to the US election campaign: "I think the US domestic political campaign, the election campaign, is picking up steam. It is becoming more and more heated. And it is incorrect for us to interfere in this process. Look, I met with Biden in Switzerland three years ago. Even then, they said he was unfit. I didn't see anything like that. Well, yes, he looked at his paper, I looked at mine. It was nothing special. And the fact that he hit his head somewhere getting out of the helicopter, well... Anyone who hasn't hit their head somewhere, let them be the first to cast a stone at him."

Putin added that, in his opinion, the current position of the US administration is "extremely harmful and wrong". "And I told President Biden about this at the time," Putin concluded.

Background:

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that current President Joe Biden is too old to run for a second term.

According to a poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos on 9-10 February, 86% of respondents believe that Biden, 81, is too old to run for a second term.

59% of respondents believe this applies to both Biden and Donald Trump, who is 77.

At the same time, 27% said they shared this opinion only about Joe Biden, while 3% said they shared this opinion only about Trump.

