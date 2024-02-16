Canada lifts sanctions on 4 Russians, including Russian oligarch's ex-wife

The Canadian government has lifted sanctions on four individuals, including Olga Ayziman, ex-wife of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

Source: Decision by the regulatory authorities, published in the Canada Gazette newspaper, as reported by liga.net

The reason for the removal from the list is stated as follows: Ayziman, who came under Canadian sanctions in May 2022, no longer meets the criteria for imposing restrictions.

Politico says that Canadian sanctions have also been lifted from former Sberbank deputy chairmen Alexandra Buriko and Sergey Maltsev, and Gazprom board member Alexander Dushko. Canada had sanctioned all three, along with Ayziman.

Last year, Ayziman was removed from the EU sanctions list. However, she continues to be affected by sanctions imposed by Ukraine, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Reminder: Canada has lifted sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Boyko, founder of the Finstar Financial Group investment holding company.

