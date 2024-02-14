All Sections
F-16 coalition for Ukraine: Canada to provide US$44 million to maintain fighter jets

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 17:46
F-16 coalition for Ukraine: Canada to provide US$44 million to maintain fighter jets
F-16 jets. Stock photo: Getty Images

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair has said at a Ramstein-format meeting on Wednesday that his country would provide Ukraine with 60 million CAD (about US$44 million) for the F-16 coalition to maintain a sustainable fighter jet capability.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Canadian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "At today’s meeting, Minister Blair announced that Canada will make a new contribution of $60 million to the UDCG Air Force Capability Coalition. This donation will support the setup of a sustainable F-16 fighter aircraft capability in Ukraine. 

Specifically, the funds will help source vitally needed F-16 supplies and equipment such as spare parts, weapons stations, avionics, and ammunition."

Details: This contribution builds on Canada's previously announced support for the coalition to prepare F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine. 

Background:

  • Last month, Blair announced that Canada would contribute to the training by providing civilian instructors, aircraft and support staff. This support is valued at approximately 15 million CAD and will run from February 2024 to 2025.
  • Canada is also providing English language training for Ukrainian Air Force personnel at the Canadian Forces Language School.

