Components from US, China and Switzerland discovered in black Russian Shahed UAV

Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has updated the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons with chips from black Shahed UAVs. A range of components originated from the United States, China and Switzerland.

Source: NACP’s press service

Quote: "Without the foreign-made chips, these drones would not be able to fulfil their missions and attack Ukrainian civilian cities," the press service noted.

Advertisement:

Details: The agency noted that regardless of regular modernisation and production localisation, Russian Shaheds still depend on foreign technologies and components and differ little from Iranian-made ones.

Eight new components have been added to the list, most of them produced in the US, three in China and one in Switzerland.

Background:

In December, the NACP announced the launch of the world's first open database of foreign components used by Russia and Iran in their unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, electronic warfare systems and other types of weapons and military equipment.

Last month, the NACP added parts of the Iskander-K cruise missile, which Russia used to strike the centre of Chernihiv on 19 August 2023, to the world's only open database of foreign components in weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!