EU promises 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine every year

European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn believes that the European Union will be able to produce up to two million artillery shells for Ukraine every year from 2025.

Source: German news agency DPA and European Pravda citing Hahn in an interview with the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine

Details: Hahn said, "we would already be able to supply 500,200 artillery rounds" as early as March 2024, when the EU promised to deliver a million shells to Ukraine.

"By the end of the year, we will have such large production capacities that we will be able to produce two million artillery shells from next year," he added.

Hahn admitted that the EU has failed to fulfil the promise of supplying a million shells to Ukraine due to problems connected with production.

"Ammunition has always been produced only according to demand. That is why we have cut back many production capacities in the past and now we have to build them up again," he explained.

Background:

In early January, the European Commission expressed confidence that the EU would be able to produce one million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine by spring, despite the fact that the process has stalled.

But in fact, the European Union admitted that they would only be able to supply Ukraine with just over 500,000 artillery shells by March, rather than the promised million.

EU defence ministers had agreed at a meeting in Brussels that they would fulfil their promise to supply Ukraine with a million artillery rounds, albeit later than they had planned last year.

