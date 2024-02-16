All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norway may sign security guarantees agreement with Ukraine in few weeks

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 21:17
Norway may sign security guarantees agreement with Ukraine in few weeks
Flag of Norway. Photo: Pixabay

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that he expects the signing of a bilateral agreement with Ukraine on what is known as security guarantees within the framework of the Group of Seven declaration in a few weeks.

Source: Jonas Gahr Støre in a comment to the NTB news agency on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 16 February

Details: Støre stated that Ukraine will conclude the most comprehensive agreements on security commitments with the G7 countries "for obvious reasons".

Advertisement:

"But the Scandinavian nations will also sign agreements individually over a period of time. The goal is to conclude an agreement confirming Norway's support for Ukraine's independence and its right to self-defence," he added.

The Norwegian prime minister estimated it would take several more weeks to sign the agreement between Norway and Ukraine.

The leaders of Ukraine and Norway agreed in October 2023 to launch talks on security guarantees.

To date, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom and Germany and will soon sign one with France.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Norwayaid for Ukrainesecurity guarantees
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Norway
Russian children taught to shoot near border with Norway – photo, video
Russia has grown stronger over year and has advantage in war – Norwegian intelligence chief
Norway plans to send Ukraine more NASAMS air defence systems
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: