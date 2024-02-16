All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
Photo: Getty Images

The US continues to supply Ukraine with American-produced weapons under previously concluded contracts despite the fact that the US Congress has not yet approved additional funding to help Kyiv.

Source: Pentagon's comment at the request of the Ukrainian edition of Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the US Department of Defense, under past orders, Ukraine continues to receive artillery shells, HIMARS missiles, air defence capabilities, and other military equipment.

Advertisement:

Quote: "For security reasons, the Pentagon did not provide more accurate information about the quantity of equipment or the specific timing of its delivery to Ukraine," the Voice of America noted.

These orders were completed as part of the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) programme, which involves ordering equipment from manufacturers. This programme was intended to provide long-term support to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Currently, all funding for it has been depleted, and there are no funds available for new Pentagon purchases until they are authorised by Congress. Defense Department Spokesman Jeff Jurgensen explained to Voice of America that the United States will be unable to scale up weapons production as planned as a result of this.

"For example, without additional funding, we will be unable to meet our monthly production goal of 100,000 155-mm shells. It also reduces the US Department of Defense's ability to execute planned multi-year procurement contracts, including missiles for Stinger and Javelin, and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems," he said.

On 13 February, the US Senate voted in favour of a package bill that includes US$60 billion to support Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries.

The US House of Representatives then went on recess until the end of February without voting on the Senate-approved bill containing an aid package for Ukraine, a move which the White House has criticised.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
USA
US House of Representatives introduces bill with less aid for Ukraine
US Democrats call for unblocking of funds for Ukraine amid reports of Navalny's death
EU will have to double aid for Ukraine if US does not allocate funds – Kiel Institute
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: