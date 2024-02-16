Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts

The US continues to supply Ukraine with American-produced weapons under previously concluded contracts despite the fact that the US Congress has not yet approved additional funding to help Kyiv.

Source: Pentagon's comment at the request of the Ukrainian edition of Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the US Department of Defense, under past orders, Ukraine continues to receive artillery shells, HIMARS missiles, air defence capabilities, and other military equipment.

Advertisement:

Quote: "For security reasons, the Pentagon did not provide more accurate information about the quantity of equipment or the specific timing of its delivery to Ukraine," the Voice of America noted.

These orders were completed as part of the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) programme, which involves ordering equipment from manufacturers. This programme was intended to provide long-term support to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Currently, all funding for it has been depleted, and there are no funds available for new Pentagon purchases until they are authorised by Congress. Defense Department Spokesman Jeff Jurgensen explained to Voice of America that the United States will be unable to scale up weapons production as planned as a result of this.

"For example, without additional funding, we will be unable to meet our monthly production goal of 100,000 155-mm shells. It also reduces the US Department of Defense's ability to execute planned multi-year procurement contracts, including missiles for Stinger and Javelin, and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems," he said.

On 13 February, the US Senate voted in favour of a package bill that includes US$60 billion to support Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries.

The US House of Representatives then went on recess until the end of February without voting on the Senate-approved bill containing an aid package for Ukraine, a move which the White House has criticised.

Support UP or become our patron!