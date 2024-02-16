Hungary to join NATO coalition for mine clearance in Ukraine

Hungary has joined the NATO member states coalition that will deal with the issue of mine clearance in Ukraine.

Source: Hungarian Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky on Facebook

Details: He said a memorandum of understanding with 20 other NATO member countries on creating a mine clearance coalition for Ukraine was signed on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

"In war-ravaged Ukraine, mine clearance is one of the most urgent tasks affecting the daily lives of the population. Hungarian Defence Forces will contribute to the coalition led by Lithuania by conducting mine clearance training," the Hungarian minister noted.

Background:

Earlier, Czechia stated it would join the coalition.

The concept of the mine clearance coalition includes both humanitarian demining of the liberated occupied territories and combat demining on the line of contact with Russian troops.

In January, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence hosted the first meeting of the mine clearance coalition, where representatives of countries ready to join it discussed plans and future work.

