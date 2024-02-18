All Sections
Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 1 more Russian aircraft, 1 missile and 12 Shahed UAVs

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 February 2024, 08:12
Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine's Air Force has reported shooting down another aircraft and 12 Shahed loitering munitions today, on the morning of 18 February.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Good morning, Ukraine!

The Muscovites are on the losing end again.

Another Su-34 has never made it back to the base today, around 06:00!"

Details: In addition to the warplane, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 missile.

Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 6 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the occupied city of Donetsk), 3 Kh-22 cruise missiles (from the city of Voronezh, Russia), a Kh-59 guided missile (from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and 14 Shahed loitering munitions (from the cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, Russia) on the night of 17-18 February.

The aircraft in question was shot down on the Eastern front.

Background: On the morning of 17 February, Ukrainian Air Force units shot down three Russian aircraft on the Eastern front: two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet.

