All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian hackers attack accounts of Ukrainian media outlets

Economichna PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 11:18
Russian hackers attack accounts of Ukrainian media outlets
Photo: Getty Images

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection has stated that the resources of well-known Ukrainian media outlets have been attacked by Russian hackers.

Source: State Service of Special Communications

Quote: "Russia continues its information war against our country. Today, Russian hackers have launched another attack on a number of Ukrainian media outlets and posted fake information on their websites.

Advertisement:

Representatives of Ukrainska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrof and Telegraf have already contacted the government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA, which operates under the State Service of Special Communications. Our experts are already investigating the incident."

Background: On the evening of 18 February, unknown persons hacked into the account of Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter (X). As of 23:00, access had not yet been restored.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: