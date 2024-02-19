Russian hackers attack accounts of Ukrainian media outlets

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection has stated that the resources of well-known Ukrainian media outlets have been attacked by Russian hackers.

Source: State Service of Special Communications

Quote: "Russia continues its information war against our country. Today, Russian hackers have launched another attack on a number of Ukrainian media outlets and posted fake information on their websites.

Representatives of Ukrainska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrof and Telegraf have already contacted the government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA, which operates under the State Service of Special Communications. Our experts are already investigating the incident."

Background: On the evening of 18 February, unknown persons hacked into the account of Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter (X). As of 23:00, access had not yet been restored.

