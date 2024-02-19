All Sections
Vast majority of Ukrainians confident of victory over Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 19 February 2024, 15:59
Stock photo: Getty Images

85% of Ukrainians are confident of their country's victory over Russia.

Source: a survey conducted by the Rating opinion polling organisation on 10-11 February 

Quote: "The vast majority of respondents (85%) are generally confident that Ukraine will be able to repel the Russian Federation’s attack. 15% are not sure."

Details: At the same time, international support is an important condition for victory: only 19% of respondents believe Ukraine can win without international assistance, while 79% are uncertain whether it can win without Western assistance.

The survey was conducted via telephone interview using a computer based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The respondents were Ukrainians aged 18 and up from all regions except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and territories that had no Ukrainian mobile connection at the time of the survey.

The results are based on current data from Ukraine's State Statistics Service. The sample is representative of age, gender, and type of settlement. The sample size is 1,000 respondents.

The study's sampling error with a confidence level of 0.95 is no more than 3.1%.

