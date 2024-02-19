All Sections
There is an algorithm to prevent Russian Starlinks from working at contact line

Monday, 19 February 2024, 19:45
Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine, has spoken with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about Russian occupiers’ use of Starlink satellite communication systems at the contact line even before the issue became public.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview for Suspilne

"We looked at and analysed a case study that took place in Israel when the conflict in Gaza escalated. How did they get out of this situation there?

We found a suitable algorithm, suggested it to SpaceX, and now we have clear communication on how to make sure that there are no such cases," Fedorov said.

At the same time, the minister added that despite this, he does not know how this situation will be resolved.

"But we found this algorithm and suggested it. More specifically, SpaceX has done something similar with the Israeli government, so we suggested this," Mykhailo Fedorov said.

Fedorov added that SpaceX can disable Starlink in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, but this will have "catastrophic" consequences.

"We need Starlink to work there because certain technologies are used that are also important for us. Drones-related technologies.

There is another way to make our Starlinks work, while the other Starlinks that appeared there in different ways don’t. And so we are working with SpaceX," Mykhailo Fedorov said.

At the same time, the minister does not believe that there is a connection between the fact that Starlink appeared in the Russian army and Musk’s comments on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"It was logical that they [the Russians – ed.] would start buying and importing them through third countries. They had Starlink; they were already imported, but now it has become public, and there are a few more of them.

That is, one of their entrepreneurs probably started to monetise it, and it took on a life of its own. Technologically, we need to take out their Starlink and make sure that ours continue to work," Fedorov added.

Background:

  • The Russians started using Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink terminals in their positions.
  • On Sunday, 11 February, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirmed Russian use of Starlink and reported that Russia continues to operate through so-called parallel imports, purchasing Starlink through third countries.
  • The Kremlin claimed it did not use Starlink for combat purposes since the system had not been certified in Russia.

