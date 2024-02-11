Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms Russians have Starlink terminals

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has confirmed that Russian occupying forces are using Starlink satellite communications systems on the battlefield.

Source: DIU

Details: The intelligence service noted that radio interception of the Russian communications proves that in order to establish access to the Internet, Starlink terminals were installed, for example, in the units of the 83rd Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces operating in Donetsk Oblast near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

DIU stressed that the scale of Russians' use of Starlink terminals in the war is growing and "is becoming systemic".

