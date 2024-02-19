All Sections
Ukrainian karateka Yevrachova wins gold in 2024 Karate 1 tournament

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 21:20
Ukrainian karateka Yevrachova wins gold in 2024 Karate 1 tournament
Daryna Yevrachova and her coach Denis Krylovsky. Photo: Denis Krylovsky on Instagram

Ukrainian karateka Daryna Yevrachova won the second stage of the Karate 1 Series A tournament in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Source: Champion

In the final, the 19-year-old athlete (weight category up to 61 kg) defeated her Spanish opponent Indira Del Mar Zuniga Garcia 9:4. 

Advertisement:

This is Yevrachova’s first Series A gold. Before her, gold was won by Ukrainians Anzhelika Terliuza (4 times), Stanislav Horuna (3 times), Heorhii Pitsul (2 times), Andrii Toroshanko, Valerii Chobotar and Oleksandra Sholokhova (1 time each).

In this year’s competition, bronze medals were won by Ukrainians Davyd Yanovskyi (up to 67 kg), Heorhii Pitsul (up to 75 kg) and Daniil Kasianov (over 84 kg).

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian national team won 10 medals at the European Youth Karate Championships.

