Member States can buy shells for Ukraine outside the EU – Josep Borrell

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 23:37
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that EU member states could order artillery shells from outside the union as part of a plan to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons.

Source: European Pravda, citing Borrell at a press conference following the meeting of EU foreign ministers on 19 February

Details: Borrell said that the EU foreign ministers focused on how to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine.

He recalled that since last year, the EU has been operating a mechanism under which 60 framework contracts have been developed to place orders for artillery shells with industry, and these contracts are also funded.

"If member states have a way to get ammunition on the international market, if someone can deliver this ammunition faster, cheaper and easier, there are no restrictions," the top EU diplomat said.

"We have never said that this [order for ammunition – ed.] will be only for European industry. Obviously, we will give it priority. But if someone has a better offer, please use it," he added.

Background:

Subjects: EUweapons
EU
