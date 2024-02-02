EU's €50bn aid to Ukraine no substitute for US military leadership in this regard – White House

The US has welcomed the agreement by EU leaders to allocate €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine - however, the White House said that emphasis remains on the importance of American support, particularly in the domain of security.

Source: European Pravda, citing John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator, at a briefing

He said the EU aid programme for Ukraine is not designed to provide military assistance.

"It’s certainly going to be welcome to the Ukrainian people, no question about it, because it will help alleviate some of the financial strains that they’re already under. And so, again, we welcome it. But it’s not a substitute for American leadership when it comes to security assistance," Kirby emphasised.

He added that the US presidential administration will continue to urge Congress to pass an additional request for national security, which includes over US$60 billion specifically for military assistance to Ukraine.

"As I’ve said many times, it was carefully arrived at. The Ukrainians need it. And we need Congress to act on it," Kirby said.

Background:

On 1 February, EU leaders overcame Hungary's long-standing opposition and reached an agreement on a €50 billion macro-financial assistance programme for Ukraine. The programme will last for four years.

The summit's conclusions state that Ukraine will be able to receive funds if it meets a number of preconditions. It also states that EU leaders will hold annual debates on the programme, and in two years they may propose a revision of the entire multi-year financial framework to the European Commission.

