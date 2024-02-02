All Sections
All miners in Kryvyi Rih resurface after being stranded underground by drone attack

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 February 2024, 09:38
All miners in Kryvyi Rih resurface after being stranded underground by drone attack
Miner. Stock photo: krivbass.city

All of the over 100 miners who got stuck underground due to a nighttime Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih have been brought to the surface.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Vilkul: "All 113 miners have returned to the surface. I am grateful to the mine rescuers, the State Emergency Service, and the management and labour collectives of the Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant and Arcelor."

Details: Vilkul pointed out that at night, the Russians had attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih, leaving about 100,000 households in Saksahanskyi, Dovhyntsivskyi and Pokrovskyi districts of the city without electricity supply, including some hospitals, kindergartens and schools, a high-speed tram line, a city tram and a trolleybus.

All city services were promptly engaged to remove the consequences of the attack, and the boiler rooms of Teplomerezha (the city's central heating system) and hospitals were switched to generators.

Vilkul said that as of 07:00, 60,000 households have had the electricity supply restored, and all hospitals have been reconnected to the power grid, too. The trolleybus and city tram lines have also resumed operation, but the high-speed tram is not yet operational.

The boiler rooms of Teplotsentral No. 2 power facility are also without power (the areas of Volodymyr Velykoho Street, Vechirnii Boulevard, Skhidnyi district and Dniprovske Shose Street).

Background:

  • Late in the evening on 1 February, Russian troops launched attack drones from the south over Ukraine.
  • Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.
  • A Ukrenergo substation has suffered damage as a result of a Russian night drone attack, leaving residential and industrial consumers of the city of Kryvyi Rih without electricity and more than 100 workers stranded underground due to a power outage at two mines.

