All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo substation damaged in Russian nighttime attack: Kryvyi Rih without electricity, miners trapped underground

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 February 2024, 07:16
Ukrenergo substation damaged in Russian nighttime attack: Kryvyi Rih without electricity, miners trapped underground
Stock photo: Pixabay.com

A Ukrenergo substation has suffered damage as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight, leaving residential and industrial consumers of the city of Kryvyi Rih without electricity and more than 100 workers stranded underground due to a power outage at two mines.

Source: Ukrenergo (Ukraine's national energy company); Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russia conducted a new large-scale drone attack on the southern and central Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 1-2 February. Unfortunately, there is damage to one of Ukrenergo's substations. Residential and industrial consumers in the city of Kryvyi Rih have been left without electricity."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrenergo reported that their workers and employees from the State Emergency Service are inspecting the equipment.

Emergency repair work will begin immediately after that.

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, added that two mines had been left without electricity as a result of the strike by a Shahed drone and over 100 workers were trapped underground.

He said that as of 07:30, some of them had been brought to the surface.

Lysak reported that over 40,000 citizens were without power in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Skhid (East) Air Command managed to down three Shahed drones over the district.

Background:

  • Late in the evening on 1 February, Russian troops launched attack drones from the south over Ukraine.
  • Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyKryvyi Rihpower
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
energy
Russians damage infrastructure facility and power grid in Mykolaiv Oblast with missile
Zelenskyy: There is still a long way to go this winter
UK intelligence analyses reasons for heating issues in Russian cities
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: