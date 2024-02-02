Ukrenergo substation damaged in Russian nighttime attack: Kryvyi Rih without electricity, miners trapped underground

A Ukrenergo substation has suffered damage as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight, leaving residential and industrial consumers of the city of Kryvyi Rih without electricity and more than 100 workers stranded underground due to a power outage at two mines.

Source: Ukrenergo (Ukraine's national energy company); Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russia conducted a new large-scale drone attack on the southern and central Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 1-2 February. Unfortunately, there is damage to one of Ukrenergo's substations. Residential and industrial consumers in the city of Kryvyi Rih have been left without electricity."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrenergo reported that their workers and employees from the State Emergency Service are inspecting the equipment.

Emergency repair work will begin immediately after that.

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, added that two mines had been left without electricity as a result of the strike by a Shahed drone and over 100 workers were trapped underground.

He said that as of 07:30, some of them had been brought to the surface.

Lysak reported that over 40,000 citizens were without power in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Skhid (East) Air Command managed to down three Shahed drones over the district.

Background:

Late in the evening on 1 February, Russian troops launched attack drones from the south over Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.

Support UP or become our patron!