Air Force Commander meets with Baykar CEO

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 February 2024, 20:09
Air Force Commander meets with Baykar CEO
Photo: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, has met with the CEO of Baykar Makina, Haluk Bayraktar, to discuss the production and development of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "I’ve had a working meeting with the CEO of Baykar Makina.

We discussed further bilateral cooperation on unmanned aerial vehicles, the construction of a plant in Ukraine, and building up the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Air Force and Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Details: On behalf of the minister of defence of Ukraine, Oleshchuk presented Haluk Bayraktar with the Star of Military Brotherhood award.

