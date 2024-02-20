Polish protesters intend to extend border blockade until April and threaten to not allow buses through

Polish farmers who are blocking traffic near Ukrainian checkpoints have announced their plans to extend their protest for another month, until April.

Source: Roman Kondrów, leader of the Polish farmers' association Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village), which is currently blocking Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, in a comment to RMF24

Details: "We are escalating the protest. Today I will submit [appropriate documents - ed.]. The protest will continue for the next month, ending in April. We will do this on a rotational basis, with farmers working in the field and standing on the border," Kondrów said.

The organiser of the action emphasised that the current government has not met its obligations to farmers.

He also stated that if the agrarian protests do not yield results and the Ukrainian side blocks the border from its side, farmers will begin to obstruct passenger buses from Ukraine.

"If we decide not to let buses in as well, it will be very bad. But perhaps then our government will finally look for meaningful solutions," Kondrów said.

Background:

On the morning of 20 February, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and spilled some grain from a freight train wagon. This was the second incident since the beginning of these protests, but the first one on the railway.

Ukrainian carriers began a protest at three checkpoints on the border with Poland - Rava-Ruska, Shegini and Krakivets.

Ukrainian hauliers started their own protest at Rava-Ruska, Krakovets, and Shehyni checkpoints in response to the blockage of lorries by Polish protesters.

