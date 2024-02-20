All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish farmers block railway at Medyka border crossing and spill grain from hopper car – photo, video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 13:09
Polish farmers block railway at Medyka border crossing and spill grain from hopper car – photo, video
Spilled Ukrainian grain. Photo: Iryna Mochulska/Suspilne Lviv

Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and spilled some grain out of a freight train wagon on the morning of 20 February.

Source: Suspilne correspondent, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Suspilne published photos and videos of the spilled grain. The correspondent said the police arrived at the scene in less than half an hour, after which the farmers unblocked the railway line.

Advertisement:

Co-organizer of the protests Roman Kodruv explained the protesters’ actions as driven by "emotions" because farmers were "desperate due to the grain influx from Ukraine." 

Polish agency PAP also published photos from the scene.

 
Spilled Ukrainian grain.

Previously: The previous such incident with spilled grain, which took place at the beginning of the month, involved trucks that were involved in transporting grain further afield through Poland at the Dorohusk checkpoint. The prosecutor's office started an investigation into the protesters’ actions and the Polish government apologised for the incident.

Background:

  • On 20 February, farmers started a large protest across Polish territory, including on the border with Ukraine.
  • On the eve of the protest, Czeslaw Siekierski, Poland's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, addressed them in an open letter outlining the ministry's priorities and inviting the protesters to negotiations.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the latest anti-Ukrainian actions in Poland unacceptable and called on the Polish authorities to prevent illegal actions against Ukrainian cargo and properly respond to rhetoric that harms bilateral relations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandUkrainegrain
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Poland
Mass protests by Polish farmers lead to blockade of border with Ukraine – photo
Polish Minister of Agriculture appeals to farmers before protest, inviting them to negotiate
This is about politics, not grain – Zelenskyy assesses crisis at Polish border
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: