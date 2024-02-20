US ambassador convinced Congress will approve aid for Ukraine but not sure what it will contain

Bridget Brink, the US ambassador in Ukraine, has expressed certainty that the US Congress will finally approve additional funding for Ukraine, which stalled due to debates over countering illegal migration.

Source: Bridget Brink at the meeting with journalists in Kyiv on 20 February, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Quote: "I am completely, 100%, even 1000% sure we will continue supporting you.

I have spoken to speaker [of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson], I know that he supports Ukraine. So I am convinced [an additional budget request for Ukraine] will be approved, though I cannot say for sure when exactly it will happen."

Details: At the same time, Brink admitted in a commentary for European Pravda that the attitude towards various elements of the aid for Ukraine differs in the Congress.

She noted that the aid consists of security aid, macro-financial aid which is included in the budget, as well as economic aid.

"The importance of the security part is obvious. But I have also personally explained to many lawmakers, and government officials are also explaining it, why budget and economic support is also crucial for Ukraine to stay afloat. It is also needed so that Ukraine is able to provide for itself," Brink said.

The US ambassador stressed that she was sure the aid for Ukraine would be approved in the Congress but doesn’t know "the exact time [of delivery] and contents of this aid" since "it is a very politicised decision".

Background:

As it is known, last week, the US Senate approved the notorious bill on additional funding of national security, including the aid for Ukraine. The most controversial issue of the measures on the southern front to deter migration has been eliminated from the bill.

Republican Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, made it clear that he did not intend to submit the bill for voting without the measures concerning the southern border, even though he noted that a compromise bill in full stood no chance in the Chamber of Representatives if it was approved in the Senate. The House went on a recess until the end of February.

