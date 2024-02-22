All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost US$1m found during searches of former head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 February 2024, 11:11
Almost US$1m found during searches of former head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission
Stock photo: Unsplash

Almost US$1 million has been found in an apartment in Kyiv during searches of the former head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, citing law enforcement sources

Details: It is noted that the searches were conducted on 21 February as part of an investigation into a criminal case, and the Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv has already remanded the suspect in custody without the possibility of bail.

Advertisement:

It is currently known that the detainee worked as the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission until the summer of 2021.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine for an official comment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: draft dodgersState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
draft dodgers
10 men attempt to illegally cross Dnister River to Moldova – video
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says it may send call-up notices electronically, including to men living abroad
BBC says nearly 20,000 men fled Ukraine to avoid conscription
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: