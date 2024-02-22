Almost US$1m found during searches of former head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission

Almost US$1 million has been found in an apartment in Kyiv during searches of the former head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, citing law enforcement sources

Details: It is noted that the searches were conducted on 21 February as part of an investigation into a criminal case, and the Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv has already remanded the suspect in custody without the possibility of bail.

It is currently known that the detainee worked as the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Medical Commission until the summer of 2021.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine for an official comment.

