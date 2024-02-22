Former chief of Ukraine's Defence Industry appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Yurii Husev, former head of Ukroboronprom (Ukraine’s Defence Industry state concern), as Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan.

Source: decree No. 86/2024 on the website of the Office of the President

Details: Before that, Zelenskyy dismissed Vladyslav Kanevskyi from his position as Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Background:

In June 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Yurii Husev from the position of CEO of Ukroboronprom, according to a statement he submitted.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved Herman Smetanin as the new head of Ukroboronprom state concern.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Husev asked the president in June 2023 to transfer him to diplomatic work in one of the European countries with which Ukraine has close defence relations.

