Zelenskyy tells foreign ambassadors about Ukraine's diplomatic tasks for 2024

European PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 22:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the heads of foreign missions and international organisations accredited in Ukraine on 22 February and briefed them on Kyiv's foreign policy plans for 2024.

Source: Ukraine's President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked foreign diplomats for staying in Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion and stressed the need to make efforts in 2024 to bring an end to the war.

The president explained that to achieve this, Kyiv plans to continue working on receiving defensive, financial and humanitarian assistance from foreign partners to protect Ukrainians from terror. 

The second task of Ukraine, Zelenskyy added, is to promote the Ukrainian Peace Formula and hold the first Global Peace Summit at the level of world leaders.

The third task Zelenskyy mentioned was strengthening defence cooperation and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, including using frozen Russian assets. 

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also spoke during the online meeting with ambassadors, informing them about the operational situation on the front lines.

Background: During a meeting with the heads of Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad in August 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the guiding principles for Ukrainian ambassadors' diplomatic activities abroad.

