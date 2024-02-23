Russia prepares response to the EU's new package of sanctions

In response to the new package of sanctions from the European Union, Russia has announced its own measures, which include an expansion of the list of individuals prohibited from entering Russia’s territory.

Details: The ministry said that the Kremlin has "significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states" who are banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry clarified that the ban applies to representatives of law enforcement agencies and commercial organisations of EU countries and citizens of EU member states who are "responsible" for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Russian restrictions also target officials involved in establishing a tribunal against Russia for illegal arrests and the removal of people from Ukrainian territories. Additionally, those advocating for the confiscation of Russian state assets or using the proceeds in the interests of Ukraine are included in the Russian restrictions.

The "blacklist" of Russia also encompasses representatives of the Council of Europe, members of the legislative assemblies of EU countries, and participants in the OSCE PA and PACE who "make aggressive statements against Russia".

Background:

The United Kingdom announced new sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine on Thursday, 22 February, on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

On 23 February, the European Union enacted its 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, targeting 106 individuals and 88 legal entities.

