Senate Democratic Majority Leader arrives in Ukraine

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Friday, 23 February.

Source: Schumer on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: "I am leading this delegation to meet with President Zelenskyy to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Schumer said.

Advertisement:

I am leading this delegation to meet with President Zelenskyy to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security. pic.twitter.com/us2hlrIIfT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 23, 2024

He attached a photo taken in Lviv.

Background:

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also arrived in Ukraine this Friday.

She signed an agreement in Lviv on security cooperation and long-term support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!