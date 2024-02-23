All Sections
Poland plans to impose significant limitations on exports from Ukraine

Economichna PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 16:21
Poland plans to impose significant limitations on exports from Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The Polish authorities intend to implement the limitation on such Ukrainian exports as sugar, poultry, eggs, frozen raspberries, apple juice, sunflower and rapeseed. These measures are planned as a replacement for grain restrictions.

Source: Czesław Siekierski, Minister of Agriculture of Poland

Quote: "We seek to reach a bilateral agreement with Ukraine which could efficiently replace an embargo on grain and extend the protection of the market to other sensitive goods, such as sugar, poultry, eggs, frozen raspberries, apple juice, sunflower and rapeseed. Finally, we want significant restrictions on the import of sensitive goods from Ukraine to be implemented, including thorough and even harsh border control."

Siekierski noted that Polish farmers had suffered the biggest losses as a result of a significant opening of the EU market and inflow of goods from Ukraine.

"There is no doubt that we need to help Ukraine, but opening of import of agricultural goods to the EU cannot be conducted in the form it has now, since farmers from Poland and other EU countries cannot compete," Siekierski explained.

Background:

  • Unknown individuals damaged rapeseed in three grain carriers at the Dorohusk railway checkpoint. This cargo was going to the German city of Hamburg in transit through Poland.
  • Earlier, Polish farmers strengthened protest actions near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The protesters blocked a railroad and spilled grain out of a freight train wagon onto the tracks.

Subjects: PolandUkraine
