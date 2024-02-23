Ukrainska Pravda launches podcast: "24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed"

Ukrainska Pravda, a leading media outlet dedicated to providing in-depth coverage of Ukrainian affairs, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated podcast series, "24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed."

This gripping podcast offers a comprehensive and nuanced exploration of the events shortly before and during the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

As the world watched in disbelief, Ukraine found itself on the brink of war, facing an unprecedented threat to its sovereignty and security. "24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed" delves into the intricate web of political intrigue, military strategy, and human drama that characterized this pivotal moment in history.

Advertisement:

Featuring exclusive interviews, firsthand accounts, and expert analysis, each episode of the podcast provides a unique perspective on the events of February 23 and 24, 2022. Listeners will hear from key figures such as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, military commanders, intelligence officials, and ordinary citizens who found themselves caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflict.

"At Ukrainska Pravda, we believe in the power of storytelling to shed light on complex issues and foster understanding," said Alina Poliakova, Managing Editor of the English edition at Ukrainska Pravda. "With '24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed,' we aim to provide listeners with a comprehensive and nuanced exploration of one of the most significant events in recent history."

The first episode of "24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed" offers a gripping account of the events leading up to the invasion, including the tense atmosphere in Ukraine as rumours of an impending attack swirled. Subsequent episodes will delve deeper into the military preparations, political machinations, and human stories behind the invasion, offering listeners a multifaceted understanding of this critical moment.

"24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed" is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Join us and explore the impact of the invasion on Ukraine and the world as a whole.



Disclaimer! Some voices in this podcast were generated by AI for additional diversity. Rest assured, everything has been translated, edited, and voiced by humans for quality assurance.

Support UP or become our patron!