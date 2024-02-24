All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish protesters temporarily stop blocking one of border crossing points

European PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 15:43
Polish protesters temporarily stop blocking one of border crossing points
Ukrainian and Polish flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish protesters have temporarily stopped blocking the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint since 03:00 on 24 February due to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border

Details: The authority reported that lorries and passenger vehicles are allowed to enter and exit the border crossing point in accordance with the established procedure on 24 February.

Advertisement:

"At the remaining checkpoints on the Polish side of the Ukrainian-Polish border, protesters continue to restrict the movement of lorries," the statement said.

Background: In recent weeks, protests by Polish farmers have escalated, opposing the planned extension of the EU's preferential trade regime with Ukraine and demanding additional restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

On Saturday (24 February), a train carrying Ukrainian agricultural products was reportedly damaged at the Polish Dorohusk railway station.

The day before, Polish police launched an investigation into the second case of Ukrainian grain cargo being spilled after unidentified individuals opened the hatches of two Ukrainian grain hopper cars at the Dorohusk railway station on Friday morning, spilling rapeseed onto the tracks.

The previous incident involving grain being spilled on the railway occurred on 20 February at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, when farmers spilled some grain from a freight train onto the tracks.

The first such incident involving grain occurred with lorries carrying grain in transit through Poland at the Dorohusk checkpoint earlier in the month. The protesters' actions are being investigated by the prosecutor's office, and the Polish government has apologised for the incident.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: