Polish protesters temporarily stop blocking one of border crossing points

Polish protesters have temporarily stopped blocking the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint since 03:00 on 24 February due to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border

Details: The authority reported that lorries and passenger vehicles are allowed to enter and exit the border crossing point in accordance with the established procedure on 24 February.

"At the remaining checkpoints on the Polish side of the Ukrainian-Polish border, protesters continue to restrict the movement of lorries," the statement said.

Background: In recent weeks, protests by Polish farmers have escalated, opposing the planned extension of the EU's preferential trade regime with Ukraine and demanding additional restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

On Saturday (24 February), a train carrying Ukrainian agricultural products was reportedly damaged at the Polish Dorohusk railway station.

The day before, Polish police launched an investigation into the second case of Ukrainian grain cargo being spilled after unidentified individuals opened the hatches of two Ukrainian grain hopper cars at the Dorohusk railway station on Friday morning, spilling rapeseed onto the tracks.

The previous incident involving grain being spilled on the railway occurred on 20 February at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, when farmers spilled some grain from a freight train onto the tracks.

The first such incident involving grain occurred with lorries carrying grain in transit through Poland at the Dorohusk checkpoint earlier in the month. The protesters' actions are being investigated by the prosecutor's office, and the Polish government has apologised for the incident.

