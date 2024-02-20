Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry condemns forms of protest of Polish farmers who spilled grain from train

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Trade of Ukraine has condemned the forms of protest chosen by the Polish farmers protesting at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Trade of Ukraine, commenting on the blockade of the railroad by the Polish protesters and the spilling of grain from a freight train

Quote: "Ukraine decisively condemns the forms of protest chosen at the Polish-Ukrainian border. The maze spilled from the train car by the protesters was being transported to Germany. Ukrainian maze is not exported to Poland. Obstructing Ukraine’s trade with other countries of the world is unacceptable and contradicts common Ukrainian-Polish goals."

On the morning of 20 February, Polish farmers intensified protest actions near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The protesters blocked the railway and spilled grain from a freight train onto the tracks.

