Details emerge of Canada-Ukraine security agreement

Volodymyr Zelenkyy and Justin Trudeau, signing Canada-Ukraine security agreement. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has disclosed the details of the security cooperation agreement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv on 24 February.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zhovkva stressed that Canada became the first country outside Europe to "formalise its security commitments to Ukraine".

According to the Canada-Ukraine bilateral agreement, Canada will give Ukraine 3.02 billion Canadian dollars worth of macroeconomic and military aid (approximately 2.2 billion US dollars) in 2024.

Zhovkva said that the agreement provides for the creation of a Canada-Ukraine Strategic Security Partnership "which will determine areas for strengthening cooperation in different industries, such as defence" – the first such partnership created as part of security guarantee agreements between Ukraine and other countries.

The agreement will also see Canada help Ukraine strengthen its defence capabilities "so that it can appropriately respond not only to new aggression, but also to the possible escalation of the current one," Zhovkva said.

The agreement also recognises Canada’s leading role in helping bring Ukrainian children deported or forcibly taken to the Russian Federation back to Ukraine, and strengthens Canada’s support for Ukrainian war veterans.

"Canada will continue its multifaceted support for Ukraine for the next 10 years, which is the term of the current agreement," Zhovkva explained.

Background: Ukraine and Canada opened negotiations on a bilateral security agreement in August 2023. As of today, 24 February 2024, Ukraine has entered into similar bilateral agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark and Italy.

