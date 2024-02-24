All Sections
Ukraine and Italy sign security agreement – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 17:00
Ukraine and Italy sign security agreement – video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Screenshot from video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have signed a bilateral security agreement between the two states.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this document lays a solid foundation for a lasting security partnership between Ukraine and Italy.

Quote: "Our meetings with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni are always meaningful. An important result of today's meeting was signing a bilateral security agreement."

More details: The president also said that on Saturday (24 February), the parties also discussed further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy's G7 presidency.

"I thank Italy for supporting Ukraine, particularly the country’s defence capabilities and recovery, and for extending military assistance to Ukraine until the end of 2024," Zelenskyy said.

Background: 

