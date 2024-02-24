All Sections
Office of Ukrainian President shares details of Italy-Ukraine security agreement

European PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 18:08
Office of Ukrainian President shares details of Italy-Ukraine security agreement
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, signing Italy-Ukraine security agreement. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The bilateral agreement on security cooperation between Italy and Ukraine signed on 24 February 2024 will see Italy provide more military aid for Ukraine and ensure greater cooperation between the countries in different defence industries.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zhovkva said that Italy has given Ukraine over €2 billion of multifaceted aid and eight military aid packages since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. "Italy intends to maintain the same level of support in 2024 and has already extended the relevant legislation for the whole of this year," he said.

The Italy-Ukraine security agreement details a list of weapons, "including long-range weapons", to be provided by Italy to Ukraine, as well as makes provisions for deepening the cooperation in the areas of defence, intelligence, cybersecurity, fighting organised crime and demining.

Zhovkva said that the agreement also confirms Italy’s commitment to rebuilding and restoring Ukraine, in particular the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast, and to convening a conference on the recovery of Ukraine in 2025.

The agreement additionally outlines cooperation in putting sanctions pressure on Russia, seeking reparations for the damage caused by Russia, and bringing it to justice, as well as clear support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO and support for reforms in Ukraine.

"The agreement outlines a mechanism for a 24-hour emergency response in the event of repeated military aggression against Ukraine," Zhovkva also said.

Background: As of today, 24 February 2024, Ukraine has entered into similar bilateral agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark and Canada.

