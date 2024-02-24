Zelenskyy meets with Swedish Defence Minister and Boris Johnson in Kyiv – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pål Jonson, the Swedish Defence Minister and Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister, in Kyiv on 24 February.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on X (formerly Twitter); European Pravda

With the head of the Swedish Defence Ministry, the Ukrainian president discussed the prospects for establishing joint production of weapons and future bilateral negotiations on signing an agreement on "security guarantees".

"The 15th package announced by the Swedish government recently has become the largest in terms of volume, totaling nearly €700 million. I thank Sweden for its strong and concrete support for Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

Swedish Defense Minister @PlJonson's visit on this day is a significant demonstration of Sweden's solidarity with Ukraine.



We discussed the potential for joint arms production as well as future bilateral negotiations on signing a security agreement.



The 15th package announced… pic.twitter.com/TItz3dPzcL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2024

Zelenskyy and the Office of the President did not disclose details of negotiations with the former UK Prime Minister, limiting themselves to a short message and thanking Johnson.

Dear @BorisJohnson, thank you for being in Kyiv on this day. And thank you for your sincere support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zdjMyMRyLH — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2024

As reported, on the second anniversary of the full-scale war, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv.

In addition, Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, visited Odesa.

