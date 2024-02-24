All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prime ministers of Canada, Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 09:41
Prime ministers of Canada, Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv
Justin Trudeau. Stock photo: Getty Images

The prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium, in addition to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, have arrived in Kyiv on 24 February.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived by train from the western border. 

Advertisement:

The Italian government's press service announced that later on Saturday, Meloni plans to launch a video conference from Kyiv of the leaders of the G7, of which Italy is currently the presiding country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also been invited to participate in the discussion.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, had arrived in Kyiv. 
  • The expected arrival of von der Leyen and the Belgian prime minister was unofficially reported by the media on Friday, 23 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CanadaBelgiumItaly
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Canada
Canada extends and strengthens sanctions against Russia ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Canada considers sending decommissioned air-to-ground rockets to Ukraine
Canada ready to allocate funds for supply of ammunition to Ukraine from Czechia
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: