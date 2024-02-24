Prime ministers of Canada, Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

The prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium, in addition to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, have arrived in Kyiv on 24 February.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived by train from the western border.

The Italian government's press service announced that later on Saturday, Meloni plans to launch a video conference from Kyiv of the leaders of the G7, of which Italy is currently the presiding country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also been invited to participate in the discussion.

Earlier, it was reported that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, had arrived in Kyiv.

The expected arrival of von der Leyen and the Belgian prime minister was unofficially reported by the media on Friday, 23 February.

