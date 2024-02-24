USAID projects in Ukraine at risk of disruption due to blocking of funds in US Congress

Samantha Power on a rally in Washington to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has warned that its activity in Ukraine is under threat as Congress continues to delay allocating additional funding to help Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing USAID Administrator Samantha Power in a comment to the Voice of America.

When asked about the impact of the lack of funding from the US Congress on USAID's activity in Ukraine, the organisation’s head said: "I would say that all of our programmes are at risk."

Power explained that the Agency has invested in a number of long-term projects in Ukraine, including the integration of the Ukrainian railway into the European system and assistance to agriculture.

"This is all in the interest of Ukraine and in the interest of the United States, because over time, it will mean less direct budget support, more tax revenue, and it's in the interest of the United States because countries that are really vulnerable will need less humanitarian aid," she said, explaining the logic behind supporting farmers.

In addition, USAID funds humanitarian programmes in Ukraine aimed at the most vulnerable population groups.

"The idea that we won't be able to support them in their hour of greatest need is a very grim thought indeed," Power said.

According to USAID, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Agency has provided US$9.88 billion for development programmes and humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

Background:

The US Senate has approved a much-delayed bill on additional funding for national security issues, including aid for Ukraine. The most controversial issue of measures on the US southern border to curb migration was excluded from the bill.

Republican Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has made it clear that he did not want to bring the bill without measures on the southern border to a vote, although he had previously said that a compromise bill in its entirety had no chance in the House of Representatives if approved by the Senate. The House has gone on recess until the end of February.

