All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


USAID projects in Ukraine at risk of disruption due to blocking of funds in US Congress

European PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 23:39
USAID projects in Ukraine at risk of disruption due to blocking of funds in US Congress
Samantha Power on a rally in Washington to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has warned that its activity in Ukraine is under threat as Congress continues to delay allocating additional funding to help Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing USAID Administrator Samantha Power in a comment to the Voice of America.

When asked about the impact of the lack of funding from the US Congress on USAID's activity in Ukraine, the organisation’s head said: "I would say that all of our programmes are at risk."

Advertisement:

Power explained that the Agency has invested in a number of long-term projects in Ukraine, including the integration of the Ukrainian railway into the European system and assistance to agriculture.

"This is all in the interest of Ukraine and in the interest of the United States, because over time, it will mean less direct budget support, more tax revenue, and it's in the interest of the United States because countries  that are really vulnerable will need less humanitarian aid," she said, explaining the logic behind supporting farmers.

In addition, USAID funds humanitarian programmes in Ukraine aimed at the most vulnerable population groups.

"The idea that we won't be able to support them in their hour of greatest need is a very grim thought indeed," Power said.

According to USAID, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Agency has provided US$9.88 billion for development programmes and humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

Background:

  • The US Senate has approved a much-delayed bill on additional funding for national security issues, including aid for Ukraine. The most controversial issue of measures on the US southern border to curb migration was excluded from the bill.
  • Republican Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has made it clear that he did not want to bring the bill without measures on the southern border to a vote, although he had previously said that a compromise bill in its entirety had no chance in the House of Representatives if approved by the Senate. The House has gone on recess until the end of February. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: