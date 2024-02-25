Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops

An individual kit for Ukrainian soldiers to be purchased as part of the campaign. Photo: LRT

The Radarom! fundraising campaign in Lithuania has raised €8.288 million to purchase Lithuanian-made equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The fundraising campaign lasted for four weeks and was organised by LRT together with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, Stiprūs kartu and journalist Rita Miliūtė.

The total amount raised by the campaign was announced after a charity concert on Saturday evening (24 February), the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The funds donated by the Lithuanian citizens, businesses and organisations will be used to purchase and deliver 1,115 kits for Ukrainian soldiers.

The kits, each worth €7,500 and consisting of a night vision monocular, a laser sight, and an individual anti-drone system, will help Ukrainian troops be better protected in their fight against Russian occupying forces.

The equipment to be supplied is manufactured in Lithuania by Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service firms.

This is the second such initiative by Radarom! Last year, on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the campaign raised more than €14 million to purchase 17 tactical surveillance radars to help Ukraine monitor its airspace, as well as other equipment.

On 2 February, Lithuania handed over a batch of military aid to Ukraine, including remote detonation systems and ammunition for anti-tank grenade launchers, followed by a batch of winter military equipment and clothing.

