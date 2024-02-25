All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops

European PravdaSunday, 25 February 2024, 10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
An individual kit for Ukrainian soldiers to be purchased as part of the campaign. Photo: LRT

The Radarom! fundraising campaign in Lithuania has raised €8.288 million to purchase Lithuanian-made equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The fundraising campaign lasted for four weeks and was organised by LRT together with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, Stiprūs kartu and journalist Rita Miliūtė.

Advertisement:

The total amount raised by the campaign was announced after a charity concert on Saturday evening (24 February), the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The funds donated by the Lithuanian citizens, businesses and organisations will be used to purchase and deliver 1,115 kits for Ukrainian soldiers.

The kits, each worth €7,500 and consisting of a night vision monocular, a laser sight, and an individual anti-drone system, will help Ukrainian troops be better protected in their fight against Russian occupying forces.

The equipment to be supplied is manufactured in Lithuania by Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service firms.

This is the second such initiative by Radarom! Last year, on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the campaign raised more than €14 million to purchase 17 tactical surveillance radars to help Ukraine monitor its airspace, as well as other equipment.

On 2 February, Lithuania handed over a batch of military aid to Ukraine, including remote detonation systems and ammunition for anti-tank grenade launchers, followed by a batch of winter military equipment and clothing.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: