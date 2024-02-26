Russians attack Dnipro City residential districts, damaging 10 private houses and several cars – photo

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A total of 10 private houses and several cars were damaged in the residential districts of the city of Dnipro due to a Russian attack on the evening of 25 February.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The 'achievements' of the Russians in Dnipro this evening.

Advertisement:

Destruction. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A 41 and 49-year-old man was injured, as well as a 20 and 60-year-old woman. All were hospitalised.

Destruction. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The enemy once again targeted civilian infrastructure with their weapons. Let's stay strong! Let's support [Ukraine’s] Defence Forces!"

Destruction. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Background:

The Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Dnipro on 25 February in the evening and also attacked the city with Shahed drones.

At 22:54, five Shahed drones were downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Defence forces intercepted a missile in the Synelnykove district and another two in the city of Dnipro. Two UAVs were destroyed in the Novomoskovsk district and three more in the Dniprovskyi district.

Support UP or become our patron!