Russians attack Dnipro City residential districts, damaging 10 private houses and several cars – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 26 February 2024, 00:52
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A total of 10 private houses and several cars were damaged in the residential districts of the city of Dnipro due to a Russian attack on the evening of 25 February. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The 'achievements' of the Russians in Dnipro this evening.

Destruction. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A 41 and 49-year-old man was injured, as well as a 20 and 60-year-old woman. All were hospitalised.

 
Destruction. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The enemy once again targeted civilian infrastructure with their weapons. Let's stay strong! Let's support [Ukraine’s] Defence Forces!"

 
Destruction. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Background: 

  • The Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Dnipro on 25 February in the evening and also attacked the city with Shahed drones.
  • At 22:54, five Shahed drones were downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Defence forces intercepted a missile in the Synelnykove district and another two in the city of Dnipro. Two UAVs were destroyed in the Novomoskovsk district and three more in the Dniprovskyi district.

Subjects: Dnipro
Dnipro
