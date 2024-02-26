Russians try to storm Marinka front 40 times – General Staff report

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 95 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day. The Marinka front is the site of the most intense fighting at the moment, with Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelling 40 Russian attacks there.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information current as of 06:00 on 26 February

Details: The Russians launched 11 missile strikes and 98 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 129 times.

Russian attacks have resulted in casualties among civilians.

High-rise and private residential buildings and other infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed, too.

At night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine once again using ballistic and cruise missiles and kamikaze drones. As per early reports, Ukrainian defenders destroyed three missiles and nine Shahed attack UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, cities, towns and villages of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts endured airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Sieverne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 40 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Robotyne and another attack near Huliaipilske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Despite significant losses, the Russians continued to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. The Russians made four unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the past day.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, and two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, Ukrainian defenders downed three missiles and nine Shahed attack UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three artillery systems belonging to the Russians.

